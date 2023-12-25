Hope Haven celebrates another successful year

Submitted by Director of Operations, Kristina Romero

Hope Haven Children’s Home marks another year of providing holistic care to children, both long-term and short-term. Our primary aim is to cultivate a secure, nurturing environment where children scarred by physical and sexual abuse can find solace, healing, and strength.

We fostered 30 children in 2023, offering interim care until they could reunite with their families or find permanent homes. Presently, 13 children reside in our home, and we remain resolute in providing them with the care, education, and support for their growth and healing.

This year, we reached a significant milestone as we saw the first child under our care transition out at 18. While saying goodbye to them was bittersweet, we are immensely proud of their remarkable progress and wish them all the best.

Additionally, Hope Haven’s Learning Center successfully engaged 85 out-of-school children in essential literacy and numeracy lessons, fulfilling our commitment to providing education and support to out-of-school children. Beyond our focus on children, we’re equally dedicated to empowering women. This year, we provided 63 women with free manicures, pedicures, and event decorating lessons. We aim to support women and their families in becoming self-sustainable.

We’re excited to continue our mission of creating a safe environment for children to recover and heal. Our supporters have played a critical part in aiding us in achieving this objective. To become part of the Hope Haven Family, email us at [email protected] or visit our office in downtown San Pedro.

