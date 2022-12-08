Hope Haven donates supplies to San Pedro Police Formation for female detainees

San Pedro’s Hope Haven donated supplies to the San Pedro Police Formation to help the island force better tend to female detainees. The goods consist of hygienic products and other essential items to meet the needs of females when held at the police station.

Members of Hope Haven, a non-profit organization, children’s home, and community center in San Pedro Town, visited the police station on Wednesday, December 7th, to deliver the items. The Hope Haven staff were happy to present the donation to make the police station more comfortable for female prisoners. At times, female detainees on the island are from other parts of the country and do not have close friends or relatives on whom they can rely, making their time at the police station challenging while they are processed. Some limited services include a proper shower and access to products like shampoo and other feminine hygiene items.

Some female police officers attached to the island’s force received the donations. One of the female officers was Corporal Tamara Humes, the domestic violence liaison officer on the island. She welcomed the generous donation and said it would go a long way when tending to female prisoners. Inspector of Police Samuel Gladden added that the donated items would further enhance their attention toward detained females at the police station.

The police formation on the island, as the others around the country, have reportedly experienced cuts in their budgets and continue to work with limited resources. As a result, some programs have been delayed or cancelled due to operational reductions. The San Pedro Police Formation thanked Hope Haven for these donations and advised the public they could be contacted at 206-2022 or at their department on Pescador Drive.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS