Women’s Day observed in Ambergris Caye and across Belize

Tuesday, March 8th, is recognized globally as International Women’s Day, celebrating women throughout the month. The current town council administration counts with four female leaders, and women-led organizations on the island have contributed towards the battle against gender-based violence.

Women’s Day/Month recognizes their rights and highlights the need to empower women in a changing world that demands much from them. This year, the unique occasion is celebrated under the theme, ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.’ Belize’s Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children Rosanna Briceño called on everyone to break their own bias and help others accept that such action makes it difficult for women to move ahead.

Hope Haven Belize, a women-led organization in San Pedro, said they are committed to breaking the bias and empowering the women and young girls in their team and care. The well-known group appealed to islanders and Belizeans across the country to do their part to celebrate the vision, the hard work, and the victories of the women in families and circles. They encouraged women to start a business, lead a team, raise a family, educate themselves, teach others and rise to the top.

One example of women empowerment is the four Councilors on the San Pedro Town Council. The local government has appointed a new female Deputy Mayor Councilor, Adaly Ayuso, to honor this day further. Other women in the office include Marina Kay, Johnnia Duarte, and Dianeli Aranda.

Dianeli Aranda was the first Deputy Mayor when the team was sworn in on March 8, 2021. She is in charge of the Women, Youth, and Children Affairs portfolio. She shared with The San Pedro Sun that women should use this time to sit and reflect on their lives and to look back and see how far they have come. “Trust that whatever is meant for them is relying on them to show up. Know that there is a space for all of us and that we are in competition with no one,” said Aranda. “Find your tribe (people who love you and want to see you do good) for support, encourage, and lift each other up,” she said that alone a person could be strong, but they can be stronger as part of a team.

Hope Haven and the local authorities believe that to advocate against gender-based violence successfully, men and young boys need to be engaged. This collective work can make a huge difference and accelerate gender equality and equity in the years to come.

Another activity observed on the island to honor women was a special church service for San Pedro women police officers at Sagebrush Church. The Hol Chan Marine Reserve and Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez presented to the San Pedro Police Formation with a donation to assist them in any activities planned for the month. On Tuesday, events highlighting women were held at the central park of Caye Caulker with the presence of the island’s police formation. There were different booths celebrating the day, including the Caye Caulker Belize Tourism Industry Association, where women could win fabulous prizes.

The San Pedro Sun wishes women worldwide all the best on this day International Women’s Day, throughout the month, and always.

