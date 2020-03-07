San Pedro female police constables welcome women’s month 2020 with a church service

As part of women’s month 2020, the female constables of the San Pedro Police Formation began the month in their honour by attending the church services at the island’s Catholic Church on Sunday, March 1st.

The female police officers were accompanied by Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit (Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker) Superintendent Christopher Noble. According to Noble, the service included the presence of a special invited guest, retired Deputy Commissioner Maureen Leslie. Noble said that Leslie was his mentor and contributed significantly to his police career.

At the end of the sermon, Father Scott Giuliani presented Noble with a statue of Saint Michael the Archangel.

Other activities the female police officers have been engaged in include visiting island residents across the different subdivisions. These meet and greet opportunities are expected to better strengthen the relationship between island residents and their local police department.

