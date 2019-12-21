Statement by the Special Envoy of Women and Children on ongoing reports of Gender-Based Violence in Belize

December 19, 2019

The Special Envoy for Women and Children, Mrs. Kim Simplis Barrow is gravely concerned by the most recent report of gender-based violence involving Ms. Nicole Usher and her infant child. This case serves to demonstrate the pervasive nature of gender-based violence in Belize and the fact that both victims and perpetrators come from all echelons of our society. It also highlights the need for continued advocacy and action on this issue by all stakeholders, including the general public. The work must also continue on ensuring gender equality, which is the root cause of gender-based violence. Gender inequality manifests in many ways in our society, including a lack of understanding of shared parental responsibility. “Gender-based violence, in all its forms, needs to be condemned and victims supported, without exceptions. This scourge must end and it starts with all of us,” Mrs. Simplis Barrow said. The Special Envoy encourages all victims of gender-based violence to report violations committed against them and calls on authorities to respond to reports with sensitivity, professionalism and without fear or favour.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS