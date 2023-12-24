Launch of Belize’s Gender Equality and Diversity Seal in the Workplace

The National Women’s Commission (NWC) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is proud to announce the successful launch of the Gender Equality and Diversity Seal in the workplace. The initiative marks a significant milestone in fostering equality and diversity within organizations in Belize.

The soft launch, held on December 15th, 2023, brought together Governmental bodies, Nongovernmental Organizations (NGO) and stakeholders dedicated to the advancement of gender equality and diversity in the workplace. The event served as a platform to recognize organizations committed to creating diverse, equitable and inclusive work environments. A total of thirteen (13) organizations including The Belize Red Cross, Go Joven, Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Women and Family Support Department (WFSD), Pathlight International, Belize Water Services (BWS), Southern Regional Hospital, Belize Family Life association (BFLA), Promoting Empowerment Through Awareness for Lesbian/ Bisexual Women (PETAL), Ministry of Public Services, Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), Belize Airport Authority and the Public Service Union (PSU) were recognized at the event.

At the launch, a commitment statement was signed by representatives expressing their participation for the advancement of gender equality and diversity as a part of their corporate values and business practice.

