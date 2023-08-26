tate Department Program to Empower Women Entrepreneurs in Southside Belize City

Belize City – For Immediate Release August 24, 2023

The U.S. Embassy launched its inaugural Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program, a global U.S. State Department initiative focused on empowering women entrepreneurs. Through mentorship, education, and access to resources, the eight-week program will equip women with the skills and knowledge to establish and expand successful businesses.

The U.S. Embassy has partnered with Peacework Belize and Belizean alumni of State Department exchanges to engage over 30 women in southside Belize City, who are the heads of their households. The participants will learn sewing and design skills, principles of entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. Successful program graduates will receive a sewing kit to bolster their newly established businesses.

U.S. Ambassador Michelle Kwan said in her remarks, “By promoting women’s economic opportunities and ensuring that women have the capabilities and resources and knowledge to participate in this economy, this program directly impacts and supports Belize’s future. For the participants of “AWE” this will give you tools you need to turn your dreams into successful businesses that help you become self-sufficient supporters of your families, while transforming the economy.”

Implemented in more than 80 countries worldwide, AWE is designed to foster the growth, innovation, and leadership of women entrepreneurs, creating a global network that supports economic progress, gender equality, and community development. With today’s launch, the U.S. Embassy recognizes the unparalleled potential of Belizean women in driving innovation, economic growth, and social change, and increasing prosperity for all Belizeans.

