U.S. Embassy Partners with The Government of Belize’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons (A-TIP) Council, the Human Trafficking Institute, and the Pan American Development Foundation to Host Belize’s First Human Trafficking Academy

U.S. Ambassador to Belize Michelle Kwan joined Minister of Human Development, Families & Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Dolores Balderamos Garcia, Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser, and Human Trafficking Institute (HTI) CEO Victor Boutros offered remarks at the start of Belize’s first Human Trafficking Academy today in Placencia. The Human Trafficking Academy is a weeklong conference hosted by The Human Trafficking Institute (HTI) and the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), in partnership with the U.S. Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Unit and supported by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Council (ATIP).

The conference brings together personnel from across Belize’s justice sector, including representatives from the A-TIP police unit, prosecutors, social workers, immigration officials, judges, and magistrates, along with a wide variety of Belizean and international stakeholders on anti-human trafficking best practices. U.S. and Belizean experts will share insights and guidance on topics including the tools and techniques used in trafficking in persons (TIP) investigations, resources and concepts to improve the processing of TIP cases within the justice system, and an interactive exercise moving through the initial TIP investigation based on reporting all the way through sentencing.

The A-TIP Council coordinates the efforts of the Government of Belize to prevent and combat trafficking in persons and to provide support and protection to victims and operates from a multi sectoral approach. The A-TIP Council is comprised of representatives from Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (Department of Human Services), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Attorney General’s Ministry, Immigration Department, Office of Public Prosecutions, Police Department, Labor Department, Customs Department, Health Department, Belize Tourism Board (BTB), the National Committee for Families and Children (NCFC), the National Organization for the Prevention of Child abuse and Neglect (NOPCAN), and the Youth Enhancement Services (YES).

This Conference is made possible as part of an ongoing partnership between the United States and Belize to combat human trafficking.

For more information, please visit humandevelopment/gov/bz

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS