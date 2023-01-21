U.S. Embassy Belmopan Awards US$710,000 to Civil Society Organizations at Grants Award Ceremony

U.S. Ambassador Michelle Kwan awarded grant recipients of the 2022 Central America Regional Security Initiative – Economic Support Fund (CARSI-ESF) and Fiscal Transparency and Innovation Fund at a ceremony held on January 19, 2022 at the Ambassador’s Residence. The recipients will partner with government agencies on projects to build the capacity of public officers and civil society for accountability and increased fiscal transparency as well as training frontline personnel and transport sector stakeholders to enhance identification of human trafficking victims. The total value of the four grants is US $710,000.

Ambassador Kwan emphasized, “The United States is proud to support these U.S.-funded programs that will promote civil society engagement to strengthen democracy at all levels of government. These projects will combat trafficking in persons, promote anti-corruption and transparency and improve public service delivery to vulnerable communities, helping to create a safer and more just and equitable Belize.”

The 2022 CARSI-ESF grantees are the Human Trafficking Institute, the Accountability Lab, and RET International. The Human Trafficking Institute received a US$250,000 grant for a project to prevent trafficking in person through implementing government protocols and national training. The Accountability Lab also received a US$250,000 grant to promote government innovation inside and outside of government. RET International received at US$130,000 grant for a project to prevent human trafficking by empowering transportation leaders through education, awareness, and policy changes.

The Love Foundation was selected as the 2022 Fiscal Transparency Grantee. The foundation received US$80,000 in government funding for a project to bolster Belize’s fiscal transparency and accountability systems.

Since 2012, the United States has invested more than US$10.2 million through CARSI-ESF funding to support good governance, economic prosperity, and citizen security. This is the first year that Belize has been awarded a grant through the Department of State’s Fiscal Transparency Innovation Fund.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS