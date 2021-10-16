U.S. Embassy Donates Vehicles to Support the Fight Against Crime in Belize













U.S. Embassy Belmopan presented six vehicles to the Government of Belize on Thursday, October 14th as a security donation to the Police Department and the Customs and Excise Department to deter and disrupt criminal activities in remote areas and to expand law enforcement training opportunities for officers throughout Belize.

This latest U.S. government donation is valued at over U.S. $187,000. Over the past 12 years, the United States has contributed over U.S. $34 million to Belize through the CARSI program. This timely donation reflects the United States’ staunch commitment to work with partner countries to combat transnational crime and to strengthen citizen security. The vehicles were funded through the Central America Regional Security Initiative (CARSI), with key support by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Leyla Moses-Ones emphasized, “The donated vehicles will strengthen the Government of Belize’s ability to quickly respond to trafficking and other illegal activities, while ensuring that officers in remote locations can access professional training. The trafficking of drugs, people, contraband, and other illegal products in Belize affects not only the stability of the country, but the region as well. We are proud to stand with Belize in the fight against criminal networks.”

The United States donated four pickup trucks and one all-terrain vehicle to units within the Police Department, including the Anti-Trafficking in Persons (ATIP) Unit, Mobile Interdiction Team, and the Training Support Unit. Another pickup truck was donated to the Enforcement Unit of the Customs and Excise Department. Customs and Excise Comptroller Estella Leslie highlighted the significance of the vehicle donation to the Enforcement Unit, “This donation is a demonstration of the continuous partnership shared between the Belize Customs and the U.S. Embassy. This gift will contribute significantly towards combating smuggling activities and strengthening our enforcement efforts. We are confident that such a gift will enhance our response efforts and provide immediate results.”































Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS