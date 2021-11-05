U.S. Government Awards US$750,000 to Three Grantees through the CARSI Program













In a ceremony held on November 4, 2021, U.S. Embassy Belmopan awarded US$750,000 in grant funding, under the Central America Regional Security Initiative, Economic Support Fund (CARSI- ESF), to three organization working to save lives, empower youth through building tech skills, and connect communities to enhanced government services.

Through CARSI-ESF funding, the U.S. government works with civil society organizations to support the economic, political, and security needs of partner countries in Central America and promotes civil society engagement to strengthen democracy at all levels of government.

Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Leyla Moses-Ones underscored, “We are proud to partner with this year’s grantees to support first responders who provide lifesaving aid in emergency situations and to provide young people with increased access to government resources so that they can positively contribute to their communities and, more broadly, to their country. The CARSI-ESF program is a testament to the commitment of the American people to stand with Belize and invest in the vital partnership between our two nations.”

The 2021 CARSI-ESF grantees include:

• Trust of the Americas

Project: Innovation Lab for Youth: Improving Digital Skills and the Creation of Livelihood

Solutions in Belize

• Humana People to People

Project: Strengthening Government Engagement and Educational Development Service

Delivery (SEEDS)

• The Virginia Emergency Services Assistance Program for Belize

Project: Comprehensive Approach to Pre-Hospital Care for Cayo District

Since 2008, the United States has invested more than US $43 million through CARSI-ESF funding to support transparent and accountable governments, strengthen independent judiciaries, protect human rights, and counter organized crime.































