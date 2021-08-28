U.S. Embassy Donates PPEs and Off-Road Vehicles to the Belize Police Department













On August 25, 2021, the U.S. Embassy donated personal protective equipment (PPEs), which will help to ensure Belizean police personnel remain protected in their high-risk roles as frontline workers. In addition, the United States also donated three off-road capable vehicles to the Belize Police Department. The donations are part of the U.S. Government’s Central America Regional Security Initiative (CARSI) to support security readiness and effectiveness as well as to foster international cooperation to combat regional security threats. This PPE donation will help protect police officers against the COVID-19 virus as they carry out their essential duties. Three off-road capable vehicles, including two Hisun Strike 900 Utility Terrain Vehicles and one Hisun 550 Forge All-Terrain Vehicle, will be used for the Department’s rapid response efforts over rough terrain.

“We are proud to stand with Belize. These PPE donations help ensure Belize’s front-line workers, including police, stay healthy and protected as they work to keep Belizeans and visitors safe. And these all-terrain vehicle donations will make it easier for the Belize Police Department to carry out law enforcement operations to fight trans-national criminal organizations in isolated and remote locations that would otherwise be difficult to access,” emphasized Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Andie De Arment.

Commissioner of Police Williams stated in his remarks, “This much appreciated donation shows the continued support, and further strengthens the cooperation between the Government of Belize and the United States of America via U.S. Embassy Belmopan.” U.S. Embassy Belmopan officials attending the handover ceremony included Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Andie De Arment, Drug Enforcement Administration Attaché Loretta Moore, and International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Coordinator Mary Walz. Representatives from the Government of Belize present at the ceremony included Minister of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries Hon. Kareem Musa, Chief Executive Officer within the Ministry, Kevin Arthurs, and Commissioner of Police Chester Williams.

The donations are valued at approximately US$ 120,000. Since 2008, the United States is proud to have contributed over US$ 43.7 million in CARSI funding to Belize. The United States remains committed to working in partnership alongside Belize to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and to further strengthening our countries’ deep ties.































Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS