U.S. Government-Funded Emergency Response Vehicles Arrive in Belize

The second of two U.S. Air Force flights scheduled to transport emergency response vehicles to Belize this month, arrived on July 21, 2022 carrying two ambulances, two support trucks, and an array of medical supplies. This donation underscores the continuing partnership between the United States and Belize to improve Belize’s emergency and disaster response capabilities and is made possible through an ongoing U.S. government-funded Central America Regional Security Initiative – Economic Support Fund (CARSI-ESF) grant.

CARSI-ESF supports Belizean civil society organizations to promote transparent and accountable governance and improve accessibility and effectiveness of government services. In 2021, the U.S. Embassy awarded a US $250,000 CARSI-ESF grant to nonprofit Belize Heroes to enhance emergency medical services in the Cayo District through training and equipment to the Belize National Fire Service.

U.S. Embassy Environment, Science, Technology, and Health Officer Vincent Lowney emphasized, “We stand with Belize in our unwavering commitment to improving the safety of all the people of this country. Today’s equipment is a significant step towards realizing the National Fire Services dream to cross train their team in emergency medical services and will increase access to critical health resources for tens of thousands of people in western Belize.”

Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Disaster Risk Management Hon. Orlando Habet thanked the United States Government for its continued partnership and support to the Government of Belize in strengthening its disaster and emergency response systems. Minister Habet highlighted, “Providing immediate and effective life-saving care in a safe and clinical working environment with maximum mobility is extremely important in our society.”

Roberto Riverol, Emergency Medical Services Project Liaison Officer for the Belize Heroes added, “Belize Heroes believes that pre-hospital Emergency Medical Services is a basic human right and should be accessible to all who needs it, regardless of their socioeconomic status; and we continue to work toward achieving that.”

The shipment was facilitated through the Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program, jointly administered by the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Agency for International Development. To date, the United States has provided over US$9.5 million in grant funding through the CARSI’s Economic Support Fund in Belize.

