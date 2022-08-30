U.S. Military and Belizean Surgeons Partner to Provide Surgical Care to Belizean Communities

United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-Bravo) concluded a two-week Global Health Engagement mission in Belize. The U.S. military team performed surgeries in Dangriga and Belmopan from August 15-26, collaborating with Belizean counterparts to improve medical readiness and promote wellness in local communities.

Together, JTF-Bravo and the Belize Ministry of Health and Wellness conducted over fifteen surgeries in pre-determined locations to amplify the multinational effort. Surgeries included hernia repairs and gall bladder removals. Patients were pre-selected by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to alleviate the surgical backlog in both regions.

U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Leyla Moses-Ones emphasized, “Joint medical exercises hit two objectives: taking care of people and ensuring interoperability. The U.S. and Belizean partnerships created during these two-week medical engagements provided critical medical care to many Belizeans in need and builds on years of cooperation and trust developed between our two countries based on similar joint engagements. Exercises like these are a vital proving ground to ensure that U.S.-Belizean humanitarian assistance and disaster relief interoperability unfolds smoothly during a real-world crisis. It underscores the United States’ unwavering commitment to stand with our Belizean partners to support the safety, security, and wellbeing of the Belizean people.”

The surgical mission in Dangriga was originally developed through JTF-Bravo’s “Keel-Billed Toucan” exercise completed earlier this year. The Belmopan engagement is connected with the multi-national Air Forces South training exercise known as “Resolute Sentinel.” In both exercises, U.S. military medical teams partnered with Belizean surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, and medical staff to exchange knowledge.

The U.S. Department of Defense’s Global Health Engagements support thousands of people throughout Central America and the Caribbean in humanitarian and civic assistance operations. These missions enhance the U.S. and Central American relations and support medical training with host nation military forces as well as government and civilian organizations.

