U.S.-Belize Bilateral Security Meeting Tracks Advancement on Shared National Security Objectives

U.S. Embassy Belmopan and the Government of Belize met on July 20, 2022, to reaffirm the U.S.-Belize security partnership. Bi-annual bilateral meetings between the United States and Belize underscore our shared commitment to deepening cooperation to meet national and regional challenges, such as narcotrafficking, human smuggling and trafficking, and gang violence. In this engagement, both governments discussed shared priorities in the areas of citizen and border security, governance, and justice sector efficiency.

Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Leyla Moses-Ones led the U.S. delegation of officials from the U.S. Departments of State, Justice, and Defence. Belize Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Kareem Musa was accompanied by Government of Belize leaders in law enforcement and the criminal justice sector. Chargé d’Affaires Moses-Ones remarked, “The ever-changing threat environment requires robust planning and coordination among partners. The United States and Belize share a long history of cooperation on the security, prosperity, and democracy fronts. Without security, there cannot be prosperity; and security is foundational to a thriving democracy. Together, we will continue to work in partnership to support Belize’s efforts to successfully address the challenges that threaten the safety, security, and prosperity of Belizean and American citizens.”

In his remarks, Hon. Musa expressed, “Crime and insecurity negatively impact economic growth and social wellbeing resulting in instability. Peace, security, and prosperity must be addressed jointly.” He added, “These bi-annual meetings give us the opportunity to introspect holistically to ensure that we are all aligned and make coordinated efforts to achieve the ultimate goal of addressing threats to citizen security and instability.”

From military support to assistance on countering transnational organized crime and improving the judicial system, the U.S. government has invested millions of dollars in personnel training, infrastructure development, vehicles, and equipment donations to Belize and has sponsored Belize’s membership in multinational intelligence organizations. The United States will continue to stand by Belize in addressing national and regional threats.

