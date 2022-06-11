United States Funds New School Buildings in Corozal District

Faculty and students at the San Antonio Government School in Corozal are the recipients of three brand new school buildings gifted by the American people. A ceremony was held on June 9th, 2022 to mark the official inauguration of the buildings – a three-classroom structure, a bathroom, and a kitchen, funded through the U.S. Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Program, valued at U.S. $460,000.

“The United States’ decades-long commitment to the people of Belize is ironclad,” affirmed U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Leyla Moses Ones. “We fully understand the importance of fostering a positive learning environment where children can learn, play, and grow. It is just one way the U.S. government has shown interest in creating better futures for young Belizeans who will grow to become the future leaders of the Jewel.” This is the second of two school donations that originated under the Beyond the Horizon 2020 initiative. In March 2022, the United States gifted three new classrooms to the San Pedro Government School. Today’s donation also includes 80 backpacks filled with school supplies for every student at the San Antonio Government School, and the classrooms come fully furnished through a collaboration with Global Aid Consultants, a U.S. non-governmental organization. Hon. Dr. Louis Zabaneh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology expressed his appreciation to the government and people of the United States for embarking on the project and highlighted the steadfast commitment of the United States to Belize.

Dr. Zabaneh noted that the project will have a tremendous impact on the lives of the children and the development of the community of San Antonio. The United States is dedicated to empowering young Belizeans through infrastructure development, youth leadership exchanges, financial literacy programs, educational opportunities, and teacher training initiatives.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS