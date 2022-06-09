U.S.-Donation to Increase Law Enforcement Presence in Remote Areas

With the assistance of the U.S. government, Belize will begin the process of establishing a forward operating base in the southwest to facilitate law enforcement anti-crime operations. On June 7, 2022, the U.S. Embassy donated two 40 ft. containers to the Government of Belize.

This donation is an important part of ongoing U.S. government security assistance to Belize to counter transnational crime and strengthen border and maritime security. The containers will be converted into temporary housing and office space for multiple law enforcement agencies. This will enhance security presence in Belize’s most remote and vulnerable locations, and save critical time in responding to narcotics trafficking and other illicit activities. Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Leyla Moses-Ones emphasized, “The United States’ strategic partnership with Belize continues to strengthen as we work closely with our law enforcement counterparts to deter and defeat the illicit movement of drugs, people, goods, and weapons in the region. The U.S.-Belize partnership is only getting stronger through training collaboration, and information sharing. We will continue to assist security forces to face shared threats.”

Through personnel training and the donation of technical equipment and resources, the United States continues to be a committed ally in Belize’s efforts to protect the integrity and safety of the country and its people.

