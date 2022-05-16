U.S. Embassy Marks National Police Week with Jungle Run

Press Release – U.S. Embassy Belmopan, Belize Office of Public Affairs – May 13, 2022 – To commemorate National Police Week, the U.S. Embassy organized a 5k run/2k walk in Belmopan. The event, organized by the U.S. Embassy’s Regional Security Office, is part of the U.S. Diplomatic Security Bureau’s annual, week-long initiative to pay tribute to fallen law enforcement colleagues while recognizing the important work and commitment of officers in keeping communities safe around the world.

Dozens of participants from the U.S. Embassy, Belizean law enforcement, and the security community participated in the run, including Police Commissioner Chester Williams, the Belize Coast Guard, and the Belize Defence Force.

“We are inspired by the dedication exhibited by the men and women of Belize’s law enforcement community. Through rain or shine, night and day, pandemic conditions notwithstanding, law enforcement officials are unwavering in their commitment to serve and protect. Today’s race is a symbolic show of U.S. support and enduring appreciation for our special partnership and ongoing collaboration,” emphasized Charge d’Affaires, a.i. Leyla Moses-Ones.

This year’s race will also commemorate 41 years of U.S.-Belize bilateral diplomatic security partnership, with both nations sharing resources and expertise to strengthen national security in Belize and the wider region.

