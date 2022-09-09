MoHW Celebrates Achievements of Delegation at 11th TEPHINET Global Scientific Conference

September 7, 2022, the Ministry of Health & Wellness joins field epidemiologists worldwide to celebrate World Field Epidemiology Day under the theme, “Empowering Field Epidemiologists for Stronger Health Systems.” A global movement celebrated yearly, the day recognizes and raises awareness of the vital role of field epidemiologists in protecting the health of populations and advancing global health security.

A delegation of seven health professionals from the ministry is currently participating in the 11th TEPHINET (Training Program in Epidemiology and Public Health Interventions Network) Global Scientific Conference in Panama City from September 4 to 9, 2022. TEPHINET is the global network of Field Epidemiology Training Programs (FETPs) geared to empower and strengthen the technical expertise of field epidemiologists to improve disease surveillance.

Belize was invited to participate in the conference through the submission of three FETP abstracts. The ministry congratulates Mr. Jesse Chun, Senior Biostatistician and Resident FETP (advanced); Mr. Aldo Sosa, Acting Central Medical Laboratory Director and Resident FETP (advanced); and Dr. Joshua Canul, Medical Officer II and Surveillance Focal Point for San Pedro and FETP frontline graduate, on their submissions chosen from a very vast pool of abstracts submitted from across the world to TEPHINET.

Ms. Myra Fernandez, National Surveillance Officer at the ministry, shared that “We are all proud of the successes of the graduates of Belize FETP as it enhances the response capacity of the country to public health threats and also enhances the epidemiologic workforce capacity.”

The Regional Field Epidemiology Training Program (FETP) was introduced to Central America in 2000 with support from the United States government under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to strengthen surveillance and outbreak investigation in countries affected by hurricanes Mitch and George, which affected the region in 1998. The first basic level FETP was piloted in Belize in 2010. Belize’s first acceptance to participate in a TEPHINET Global Scientific Conference was also in 2010.

Belize joins in the celebration of World Field Epidemiology Day as field epidemiologists/surveillance focal points are the ‘boots on the ground’ to strengthen surveillance and any possible health outbreaks of concern. #worldfieldepidemiologyday

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS