Ministry of Health & Wellness Continues Surveillance of Monkeypox

The Ministry of Health & Wellness (MoHW) informs the public that as part of its enhanced surveillance of monkeypox, three persons have been tested for the virus and have been reported as negative. There are four additional cases that are being closely monitored. Samples have been taken from those persons and results are expected shortly.

The ministry’s surveillance of monkeypox is being conducted by its teams locally and regionally.

The public is reminded that if you have a fever, feel tired and develop lesions (rash), to contact the nearest health facility as soon as possible.

Public health measures such as handwashing, sanitizing, social distancing, and wearing of masks while indoors and in crowded spaces are encouraged to reduce transmission of both monkeypox and COVID-19.

