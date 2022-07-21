Cabinet Brief for 21st July 2022

The Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño, met in regular session on 19th July 2022.

Cabinet congratulated the Belize National Women’s Volleyball Team and coaching staff on winning the silver medal in the XIX U-21 Female Central American Volleyball Championship Games and commended the organizers for the excellent work of hosting the regional volleyball tournament.

The Minister of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation made a presentation to Cabinet on the economic importance of making aviation in Belize a national priority, including the concept of a proposed Aviation Hub City for Belize. As a result, Cabinet formed a ministerial working group comprised of the Minister Blue Economy and Civil Aviation, the Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, and the Minister of Finance to present a roadmap within four weeks’ time. The plan will include a feasibility study for the proposed Aviation Hub City.

The Minister of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation updated Cabinet on technical support that has been committed to Belize by COCESNA and the Federal Aviation Administration in preparation for the 2023 International Civil Aviation Organization audits.

The Minister of Health & Wellness reported to Cabinet that a case of the Monkeypox Virus was confirmed in Chetumal, Quintana Roo, Mexico, and in other states in the region. In response, Cabinet requested the Ministry of Health & Wellness prepare a report to present at the next meeting of Cabinet on the ministry’s level of readiness for the Monkeypox Virus as well as a report on the Marburg virus disease (MRAV) which, at present, is classified as having minimal risk of becoming an epidemic but has affected a few persons in Africa.

Cabinet was updated on the outcome of the 26th May 2022 meeting of BPO Stakeholders on the diversification of the industry into higher tier services and accepted the recommendations that emanated from the meeting, including the establishment of a working group to implement the recommendations which include the preparation of a National Strategy to Develop Belize’s Global Digital Services Sector.

Cabinet was provided with the weekly update on the status of COVID-19 vaccinations. Currently, there are more than 209,950 vaccines on hand. As of 18th July 2022, 227,658 persons or 52.9 percent had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 217,803 or 50.6 percent have been fully vaccinated. Of the population ages 12 to 17 years, 26,720 or 45.8 percent have received two doses of the vaccines and 5,274 or 7.2 percent of the population ages 5 to 11 have received two doses of the vaccines. To date, 49,878 booster shots have been issued. Total deaths as of 18th July 2022, 680 and 689 active cases.

Finally, Cabinet welcomed the report from the Minister of Education, Culture, Science & Technology on the preparations by the National Celebrations Commission for this year’s National September Celebrations and offered its congratulations to Ms. Sheryl Distan who submitted the theme for this year’s celebrations: Valiant and Bold, Proud and Strong! Belize Rebounds @41!

