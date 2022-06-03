Cabinet Briefing for 2nd June 2022

The Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño, met in regular session on 30th May 2022.

● Cabinet received a comprehensive briefing from NEMO and the Chief Met Officer on our state of readiness for the 2022 Hurricane Season.

● Cabinet gave its recommendation for the introduction of a bill at the next sitting of the House of Representatives to amend the Belizean Nationality Act, Chapter 161 of the Laws of Belize to provide for the legal regime to implement Amnesty 2022.

● Cabinet considered the rising cost of wheat and the overall increase in the cost of production of bread. Cabinet studied various measures designed to keep the cost of bread to consumers as low as possible while ensuring that bakers get a fair return on production as the price of a 16-ounce bread will continue to be controlled.

● Cabinet approved a comprehensive National Investment Policy & Strategy to encourage and facilitate private investment in Belize in support of continuing stimulation of economic growth.

● Cabinet considered and approved the adoption of the Belize National Child Labour Policy and Strategy 2022-2025. The policy sets goals to reduce the incidence of child labour in Belize with a goal of eliminating the worst forms of child labour by 2025. This new policy was drafted with broad consultation and in collaboration with UNICEF, the International Labour Organization, and other relevant national stakeholders.

● Cabinet gave its approval for amendments to the statutory instrument regarding water taxi regulations to introduce provisions to improve the safety and efficiency of the water taxi industry.

● Cabinet gave its full support for a Summer Internship Program to be managed through the Ministry of the Public Service for 130 students from fourth form and junior colleges. The internship program, which will place students in various government ministries, will be divided into two cohorts lasting for one month in July and August.

● Cabinet was updated on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Belize. As of 30th April 2022, 217,179 persons or 50.48 percent had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 212,010 or 49.28 percent had been fully vaccinated. Of the population ages 12 to 17 years, 26,695 have received two doses of the vaccines. To date, 49,063 booster shots have been issued. Presently, there are 1,128 active cases with a positivity rate of 14.2 percent.

● Finally, Cabinet advises all Belizeans to continue to adhere to COVID-19 prevention safety measures including wearing a face mask in public, maintaining physical distance where possible and washing hands regularly. Cabinet also encourages all those not yet vaccinated to do so. Vaccines save lives.

