Cabinet Briefing for 15th September 2022

The Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño, met in regular session on 13th September 2022.

● Cabinet gave its approval for the removal of overtime restrictions for healthcare workers. This will improve the terms of service and timeliness of payment of overtime to healthcare workers.

● Cabinet determined that Monday, 19th September 2022, will be observed nationally as a public and bank holiday. This is the day of the State Funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and coincides with National Service Day, which will be observed as a day of service. This is a one-time statutory holiday and will not be on the schedule of holidays. In this regard, a statutory instrument has been signed by the Minister of Home Affairs & New Growth Industries.

● Cabinet gave its approval for amendments to be made to Statutory Instrument No. 6 of 2020 to facilitate the application process for the new Belizean Electronic Passports (E-passports) and to legally operate the Electronic Passport Issuance and Control System (EPICS), beginning October 2022.

● Cabinet was notified of an outbreak of the Avian Influenza (H5) disease, commonly known as bird flu, in two communities in Belize and approved measures recommended by the Belize Agricultural Health Authority (BAHA) to control and eradicate the disease. Measures include depopulation of birds from affected farms, cleaning and disinfecting of these farms, checkpoints to control the movement of poultry and poultry products from affected farms, and increasing surveillance in communities where there is a presence of the disease. Cabinet was given the assurance by the Minister of Agriculture that measures to effectively control this outbreak are being implemented by BAHA and that there is no shortage of poultry and poultry products in Belize at this time.

● Finally, Cabinet wishes all Belizeans a safe and happy Independence Day.

Valiant and Bold, Proud and Strong!: Belize Rebounds @ 41!

