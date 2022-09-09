Cabinet Briefing for 6th September 2022

The Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño, met in regular session on 6th September 2022.

Cabinet affirmed its policy decision that no surface mining (strip, open put, mountain top) or any other type of mining activity in the Gales Point Manatee area shall be permitted having regard to the surrounding communities’ concerns and given the threats and damages it may cause to the environment, including its extensive and sensitive biodiversity, watershed and other immense ecological systems.

Cabinet approved the establishment of the National Women’s Commission as a statutory body of the Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs thus allowing this institution to legally address gender issues and to coordinate all national efforts relating to gender equality, equity and women’s empowerment.

The Prime Minister reported to Cabinet on his successful trip to Berlin, Germany, where, at the invitation of the technology company Variodin AG, he led a delegation of technical experts on a research and educational visit to have a better understanding of how Belize and the Caribbean region can capitalize and mitigate the growing threat of sargassum to the region’s critical tourism industry. The Prime Minister is seeking technological solutions in managing sargassum, for the production of energy, and based on ongoing research, believes that Variodin’s technology is suited for Belize’s needs in helping to mitigate the sargassum problem.

Cabinet approved the signing of an Air Transport Agreement between Belize and the State of Qatar, granting the two countries the right to fly across each other’s territory and make stops in each other’s territory and establish scheduled international air services.

Cabinet gave its approval for the Ministry of Economic Development to sign a memorandum of understanding in connection with the Canada-CARICOM Expert Deployment Mechanism. This mechanism will enable Belize over a period of four years to access up to 29 technical assistance programs free of cost from Canada. These may be utilized to address Belize’s priority needs by supporting institutional strengthening and economic growth through the transfer of skills and knowledge and fostering locally-driven, sustainable solutions that are equitable, inclusive and environmentally responsible.

Finally, Cabinet wishes all Belizeans a safe and Happy St. George’s Caye Day.

