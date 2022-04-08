Government of Belize Allocates Over $1M to Minimize the Effects of Increased Bus Fares that Take Effect on April 15th

After consultation with key stakeholders within the Public Transportation System, Cabinet has approved a blended alternative consisting of a fuel subsidy for bus operators and an increase in bus fares to minimise the impact on commuters and ensure the sustainability of the public transport industry in Belize.

Considering the recent increases in diesel prices due to global fuel price surges and being conscious that the Public Transportation System enables essential mobility services across the country, the Government of Belize informs that lower bus fare increases than initially proposed have been approved. This comes as a result of Cabinet’s approval to include a fuel subsidy to cushion commuters from the impacts of fuel prices.

While some commuters would have seen up to a $3.00 increase on a one-way trip, this has been capped across the entire country to a maximum of $1.00 only.

Effective April 15th, commuters can expect their public transport fares to increase by the following: Below 13 miles – $0.25 13 to 25 miles – $0.50 Above 25 miles – $1.00 New fares apply to both regular and express runs.

The Government of Belize will be providing a monthly fuel subsidy to bus operators traveling in excess of 13 miles (one-way) for the number of gallons used. The fuel subsidy was approved for a six-month period with a cap on diesel at $12.50 which will represent over $1 million in savings to commuters.

The statutory instrument containing the regulated fares will follow.

