Tour Operators: Deadline to apply for the fuel subsidy program is this Friday

On April 5th, the Government of Belize (GOB) approved a capped fuel subsidy to eligible tour and tender operators. The support, backed by Cabinet, will be funded by $1.5 million financed by the central government and the Belize Tourism Board (BTB). The application process is approaching the deadline and interested tour operators can apply at https://bit.ly/3vJgkKq. The last day for submissions is Friday, April 29th.

The fuel subsidy program as per GOB and the BTB will be available for up to six months. Submissions do not guarantee that applicants will be approved for the subsidy. Information in the online form will assist in the final decision, and successful applicants will be notified. Applicants are assured that their data will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality.

The subsidy is to prevent an increase in the cost of services, such as in the tourism industry. Tour operators on Ambergris Caye have made their submissions, but there are still others that have not. Tour and tender operator who has yet to sign up for this fuel subsidy is encouraged to do so before the deadline. Tour operators shared with The San Pedro Sun that they have been absorbing the ongoing increase in fuel prices without increasing the rates of their services.

The increase in fuel prices over the past months led GOB to take measures to avoid uncontrollable inflation in the country. Fuel prices were rising almost daily, reaching nearly $14 per gallon for diesel and regular gasoline. These are the two primary fuels are used by tour operators on Ambergris Caye. The government stated that the increase in fuel prices would stop, and to date, no further increases have been announced. According to the GOB, the reduction in excise tax on diesel by 57% has stabilized it at $13.41/gallon on the mainland and $13.82 on Ambergris Caye. Regular gasoline will remain at $13.50/gallon on the mainland and $13.91 on Ambergris Caye. GOB stated that fuel prices would surpass the $15/gallon mark had these measures not been applied.

