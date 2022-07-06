Premium fuel price almost $18 per gallon; Regular and Diesel fuels price remains the same

The price of fuels continues to increase, and on Tuesday, July 5th, Belizeans woke up to learn that Premium gasoline is now at $17.60 per gallon. This increase is said to affect people on the mainland who use this fuel primarily. On the island, Regular gasoline and Diesel, the main types of fuel consumed, remain at $13.91 and $13.82 per gallon, respectively.

Although the Government of Belize has not issued an official note on this latest increase, gas stations across the country have already notified their customers of the new rise in Premium gasoline. This is around the 13th time there has been an adjustment to the fuel price. It has impacted the Belizean people as the cost-of-living increases.

In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, transportation is one of the sectors affected. For example, traveling to the island from Belize City is now a $79 roundtrip by water taxi (San Pedro Belize Express). “Something needs to be done, or life on our island could become unsustainable with the increase in the cost of living and services,” said a concerned islander. “The increase in fuel affects almost every aspect of living on this island as almost every commodity or food item must be ferried from the mainland to San Pedro.”

Over a week ago, the Minister of Public Service, the Honourable Henry Usher, said that the government implemented a cap on Regular and Diesel fuel prices, but not Premium. “People are complaining about the price of Premium; we can’t hold all of them down; it would have too much of a financial impact on the country,” said Usher. “There is an option; if you don’t want to put Premium in your vehicle, you can put Regular.”

The government-subsidized cap on Regular and Diesel fuels was implemented in March of this year. This was set to help stabilize the basic food items and services. The subsidy was also aimed at stakeholders in the tourism industry, one of the sectors most affected due to the continuous rise in fuel prices. The fuel subsidy program for Regular and Diesel fuel is expected to last five months.

