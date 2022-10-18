Ministry of Health & Wellness Celebrates International Infection Prevention and Control Week

The Ministry of Health & Wellness joins the world in celebrating International Infection Prevention and Control Week from October 17 to 21, 2022, under the theme “Spread Prevention – not infection!” The theme was chosen during the global pandemic as a call to be more proactive to prevent infections rather than being reactive and having to treat infections.

Infection Prevention and Control Week is an opportunity to celebrate the valuable work of those engaged in infection prevention and control (IPC). Infection perfectionists are professionals such as doctors, nurses and epidemiologists who ensure practices are upheld among healthcare workers and patients to prevent infections.

Belize has grown tremendously in the area of IPC. The country’s formal IPC Program has led to inter-collaboration between the public IPC and the private facility system to improve quality assurance for the entire country. It has been used to reduce risk factors in health settings and also to reduce and stop the transmission of diseases in the wards and improve licensing standards and health services countrywide. Through the program, health professionals have gained increased knowledge through continuous training in IPC measures for health facility settings. Belize has been recognized for this program and was invited this year to participate at a Caribbean forum to present the country’s successes in IPC.

This year, the Ministry of Health & Wellness has scheduled several national and local activities in response to this international week including talk show appearances, an IPC fair at the Belmopan Civic Center on October 18, 2022, school visits and activities at the district level, and active engagement of staff at public facilities across the country.

The ministry extends its appreciation to PAHO/WHO for the work and support they continue to provide through IPC best practices. The public is encouraged to practice standard precaution measures (hand hygiene, cough etiquette, social distancing and environmental sanitation) as they interact with others, especially persons who are hospitalized.

Infection prevention and control is a practical, evidence-based approach which prevents patients and health workers from becoming affected by a wide range of infections as well as helps to prevent antimicrobial resistance that threatens the effective prevention and treatment of infections caused by bacteria, parasites, viruses and fungi.

