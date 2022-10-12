Ministry of Health & Wellness Launches Official Website

The Ministry of Health & Wellness (MoHW), through its Communications Unit and in collaboration with PAHO and other partners, announces the launch of the ministry’s official website, health.gov.bz. In keeping in line with Belize’s National Digital Agenda to transform government services through the integration of technology, the ministry has been working hard to develop a modern, interactive and user-friendly website.

The website consolidates resources and information relevant to all MoHW departments, allowing Belizeans and visitors worldwide to easily access information and services at the ministry using any device. The ministry will continue to work on the website, ensuring that all users get the best experience.

