COVID-19 vaccines still available at Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II

While the World Health Organization signaled the possible end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is advised to continue taking the necessary precautions as the virus persists. In San Pedro Town, vaccines against the virus that has killed over six million people worldwide are still available at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II on Fridays from 8AM to 2PM.

The type of vaccines available includes AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, and the clinic also has booster shots. The latest report from September 13th from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) states that there are 136 active cases countrywide, and since the pandemic hit the country in March of 2020, a total of 680 Belizeans have perished from the disease. The latest shows that San Pedro reported 13 new cases, the second highest after Belize City.

MOHW continues to encourage those who have not received their vaccines. It’s free of cost and has proven to protect against COVID-19 infection. The ministry is also encouraging persons aged five and older to get vaccinated and, of course, if it is your time to get a booster, to do so.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in San Pedro on March 23, 2020, and over the weeks and months, the number of infected persons grew. It paralyzed the country, and the local economy in San Pedro derived from tourism crashed. There was a massive exodus from the island as persons returned to the mainland to face the pandemic with family members.

Despite facing a total shutdown on the island’s primary revenue source, San Pedro prevailed, and slowly, following the introduction of vaccines, islanders started to prepare again for business. While some companies did not open back, the island is back again, operating as the fastest municipality in the country with the tourism industry up and running again.

Although the government dropped all COVID-19 regulations in April of this year, the public is still asked to be cautious. It is advised to use face masks in public areas, sanitize hands and practice social distancing.

