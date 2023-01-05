COVID-19 vaccines are still available; residents encouraged to get vaccinated as cases increase

COVID-19 is still very much existent, and anyone who remains unvaccinated is encouraged to visit their nearest health centre to get the vaccine. Covid boosters are also available for those due for their third or fourth jab. The Nurses Association of Belize (NAB) said on Wednesday, January 4th that Belizeans continue getting vaccinated, a move that is being applauded as cases of the deadly virus have been increasing over the past weeks.

And while Belizeans are getting vaccinated, according to NAB President Renita Pop, those numbers are decreasing. She took the opportunity to inform anyone seeking the vaccine that it is still available countrywide. Currently, around 50.8% of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated. This high level of vaccination was one of the reasons that led to stringent Covid restrictions to be removed in 2022. The virus continues to mutate, however, and in countries like China, the rate of infections is still a major concern as they battle to control the disease. In Belize, the latest reports indicate that 228 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday, and a total 150 cases remained active.

Covid vaccines on Ambergris Caye

In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Covid vaccines are available at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II on Fridays only. Currently they have Pfizer and Sinopharm, and are also administering boosters. The public is also reminded that it is influenza season. One of the most effective ways to prevent the flu or lessen the severity is through vaccination. The flu vaccine is also available at the polyclinic. It is part of the regular schedule of vaccines for children below five years of age, as well as the rest of the population.

As the Covid virus remains among us, take precautions by washing hands frequently with soap and clean water. Sanitize hands regularly if not able to wash; cough and sneeze into your sleeve; keep common surface areas clean and disinfected; use a face mask in enclosed places and social distance if needed. If you become ill with any flu-like symptoms, visit the nearest health centre for assistance.

