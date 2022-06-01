COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11 begin in San Pedro

The vaccination campaign for children ages 5-11 started in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, on Tuesday, May 31st, at the Holy Cross Anglican School in the San Mateo Subdivision. From 9AM to 3PM, students of these ages received the first dose of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine against the COVID-19 virus that remains very active in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said that vaccinated children have a lower risk for infections, severe illness, hospitalization, and even death. They urge parents to immunize their children against the pandemic virus that began in 2020. The vaccination on the island aims first to cover all students, and the next school on the schedule for Wednesday, June 1st, is la Isla Bonita Elementary School north of downtown San Pedro.

The vaccination move continues on Thursday south of downtown at New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School. On Friday, the campaign will be at Ambergris Caye Elementary School, where students from The Island Academy will also receive their vaccination. A schedule for the rest of the schools will be provided later this week.

The Pfizer jab was also the vaccine of choice for children/students ages 12 and up when vaccinations started in August 2021. Health authorities on the island noted that the aim is to get as many people in the community immunized against the COVID-19 virus and contain the disease entirely. The vaccines have proven to be effective, and with the increase in vaccinated persons, the severity of the disease has minimized, and health restrictions have dropped.

The latest COVID-19 report for Monday, May 31st, shows infections on the increase. However, the number of hospitalizations is low, and currently there are no patients in the Intense Care Unit of the Belize City Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Regardless of this positive outcome, authorities continue to encourage the public to adhere to the Covid health regulations and to wear their face mask, practice hand hygiene and social distance when necessary.

