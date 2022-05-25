COVID-19: Pfizer Vaccines for children ages 5-11 now available in San Pedro

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues, and starting Thursday, May 26th, children ages 5-11 in San Pedro Town will begin receiving their first dose. Health personnel will begin visiting schools to administer the vaccine on Thursday at New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist primary school and Friday at Ambergris Caye Elementary School.

Vaccination continues across the country uninterrupted despite the lifting of COVID-19 health regulations since April of this year. While people are no longer required by law to wear face masks in public places or social distance, the COVID-19 virus is still around. This is the reason why vaccination against the disease continues. Currently, just over half of the population in Belize has at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The country is yet to surpass the 50% mark of fully vaccinated Belizeans.

The Pfizer vaccine has been administered to children/students ages 12 and up since August 2021 on the island. The aim is to get as many people as possible in the country immunized against the COVID-19 virus to contain the disease entirely. The vaccines have proven to save lives, and since the increase in vaccinated persons, the spread of the disease has minimized, and health restrictions have dropped.

Speaking with some parents in San Pedro, they are glad younger children will have access to these vaccines. They stated that they were skeptical at the beginning of the vaccination campaign. However, they now understand the need to be protected against this contagious virus. The parents, who asked not to be named, hope all parents on the island will allow their children to receive the vaccine.

According to the Minister of Health and Wellness, Honourable Kevin Bernard, the vaccines for children ages 5-11 will be safely delivered. The vaccination is expected to immunize students in time for the new school year. The minister also took the opportunity to encourage those persons 60 years and older, especially those with pre-existing conditions to get vaccinated to get their boosters. Pfizer doses for adults are due to expire in the coming days. Once expired, these vaccines will no longer be available in Belize.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS