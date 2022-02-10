COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available for Eligible Minors

The Ministry of Health & Wellness informs that children aged 12 to 17 years are now eligible to receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine three months after receiving their second dose.

The ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology will make arrangements to facilitate for easy access to the booster doses. Children aged 12 to 17 years not attending school can get vaccinated at the nearest schools and scheduled times that will be agreed upon and shared shortly by both ministries.

The ministry continues to urge persons to get vaccinated from COVID-19. Vaccines are a low cost-effective public health intervention and are one of the best public health measures that contribute to protection from presenting severe illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.

The public is reminded to continue to follow strict public health and social measures by wearing a properly fitted face mask at all times in public, regular washing and sanitizing of hands, keeping proper physical distance and avoiding crowds and enclosed areas.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS