Curfew will continue 

The curfew will be extended for another month as per the new Statutory Instrument (SI) No. 22 of 2022. The new SI was discussed on Friday, February 4th, at the Sitting of the House of Representatives in the Capital City of Belmopan.

The curfew extension starts on Monday, February 7th remaining at 11PM from Sundays to Thursdays and 12-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. This has been the government’s primary measure to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The new extension will expire on March 6, 2022.

The curfew has been part of life for Belizeans since the virus appeared in the country in March 2020. In the beginning, the curfews were different, allowing people to be out for just a few hours during the day. As more information emerged about the virus and vaccinations became available, the curfew hours became more flexible. For months it remained between 9PM and 10PM to the displeasure of the business community in places like San Pedro Town, which depends on tourism.

The current change to midnight on weekends resulted after a large portion of the population was vaccinated and infections decreased. The latest strain of the virus is not considered potent, and hospitalizations and deaths related to the disease have decreased. This newest change has been well received from the business sector as it has provided the opportunity to accommodate the tourism business. The curfew will eventually be removed; however, people must continue doing their part and follow the established health protocols. These include proper hand hygiene, social distancing, mask-wearing in public places, and vaccination.

