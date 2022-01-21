MOHW says Belize is at its peak in COVID-19 infections

With the significant surge of COVID-19 cases in Belize, the latest reports of epidemiological analysis from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) suggest that the country is experiencing the peak of the current COVID-19 wave. MOHW’s Dr. Melissa Diaz explained on Wednesday, January 19th, that the country may soon start to see a downward trend in infections.

Dr. Diaz said that Belize would be at pre-Omicron levels from the beginning to mid-February. She noted the hospitalization rate is decreasing just as the fatality rate is. Officials at MOHW have attributed these results to the vaccine against COVID-19. Diaz also revealed that the two strains of the virus circulating in the country are Delta and Omicron.

COVID-19 may soon be endemic

Although the contagion rate is very high, medical experts believe that the pandemic may soon become endemic. “It’s looking like that. The virus has been so transmissible, and people have developed some defense, it may just become like one of the other viruses that cause the flu,” said Diaz.

The latest COVID-19 report shows over 9,000 active cases in Belize with San Pedro Town, Orange Walk Town, and Belize City with the most cases. However, the number of hospitalizations is not on the rise. Only 24 hospitalizations are currently reported, with the majority fully vaccinated. There are five patients in the Intense Care Unit of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City. Two of which are fully vaccinated, two non-vaccinated, and one partially vaccinated.

The government also noted that if no other variant of the virus and cases decrease, land borders could open as scheduled in February. In addition, the current curfew could also be removed entirely.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS