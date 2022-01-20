Dr. Marvin Manzanero may return to the Ministry of Health and Wellness

The new Minister of Health and Wellness (MOHW), Honourable Kevin Bernard, has hinted that Dr. Marvin Manzanero may return to the ministry. The doctor faced the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic under the previous administration. After the change in government, he was unceremoniously removed from his post as Director of Health Services (DHS). Dr. Manzanero ended up leaving MOHW, an incident that did not sit well with many Belizeans, who appreciated his efforts against the pandemic.

Previously under Honourable Michel Chebat in the MOHW, the DHS post held by Manzanero was abolished. The new head of MOHW is now looking at re-incorporating the doctor back in the ministry, saying he wants to move past the issues with Manzanero.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Bernard noted that Manzanero made valuable contributions to the country’s efforts in addressing COVID-19. Bernard is thinking of keeping the doctor in his now new ministry. The post-Manzanero would fill in is yet to be confirmed. “I feel Dr. Manzanero can contribute to this ministry,” said Bernard. “I am very optimistic and hopeful that we can find an amicable solution. It is my opinion that we reach out to Dr. Manzanero.”

Prime Minister critical of Dr. Manzanero

While Bernard believes Manzanero can contribute to his ministry, Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño is not impressed with the doctor. On Wednesday, January 19th, he again said that Manzanero did not do a good job when he was the DHS. However, Briceño agrees that his government can use Manzanero’s skills in the MOHW. If Manzanero returns to the ministry, it will not be as the DHS, but in a different capacity.

Many Belizeans disagreed with Dr. Manzanero’s treatment from MOHW under the current administration. Most Belizeans attribute such treatment because the doctor worked under the previous administration. Many considered him a great contributor to the fight against COVID-19 and deserved to be respected.

MOHW Minister Bernard looks forward to speaking with Dr. Manzanero and getting him on board sooner than later. Bernard stated that the prime minister’s assessment of the former DHS’s performance has nothing to do with where he wants Manzanero working in his ministry.

