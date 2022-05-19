MoHW Confirms Omicron BA.2 as Predominant COVID-19 Variant in Belize

The Ministry of Health & Wellness (MoHW) informs the public that from the recent genome-sequencing of positive COVID-19 swabs, the Central Medical Lab has confirmed that the predominant variant circulating in Belize is the Omicron BA.2.

The Omicron BA.2 is a sub-variant of Omicron. Persons affected are presenting primarily headache, sore throat, and fever; however, other symptoms like cough, difficulty breathing, body pain and aches have also been reported.

As is evident from the increase in the positivity rate over the last few days, Belize is currently experiencing another wave of COVID-19 and must work together as a community to help control the spike and contain the spread.

The MoHW has now increased surveillance measures in businesses and other public places in order to identify and isolate positive cases early.

Persons who have been in close contact with a positive case or persons who have any flu-like symptoms should visit a health facility or testing site for swabbing.

The ministry continues to encourage the public to follow the public health measures proven to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Get the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters as soon as possible; • Wear your mask over your nose and mouth, especially when indoors or when adequate social distancing is not possible; • Social distance whenever possible; • Wash or sanitize hands often; and • Avoid large gatherings and crowds whenever possible.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness urges the public to work together to sustain the health of the nation.

