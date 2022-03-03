UNDP and the Global Fund supports the Ministry of Health & Wellness through the Delivery Covid ICU Medication, HIV/Syphilis Kits and Taq-Path PCR Tests

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the National AIDS Commission, under the framework of the Global Fund project titled “Building Resilience Through Innovation and National Accountability for the HIV and TB Response in Belize.” Conducted a handing over activity in Belmopan on March 2nd. The donation included 2,000 individual HIV/Syphilis tests valued at USD4,800, Covid Intensive Care Unit medication valued at USD10,681.9, along with 5 Taqpath Covid 19 CE-IVD RT-PCR Kits valued at USD35,355. All goods are valued at USD50,836.00.

The supplies were officially handed over to the Minister of Health & Wellness, Hon. Kevin Bernard by Mrs. Denise Antonio, Resident Representative for the United Nations Development Programme in Jamaica, Belize, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos. Mrs. Antonio assured the Ministry of UNDP’s continued commitment to health sector strengthening and national pandemic response. Today’s contribution was secured with finances from The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. “UNDP Extends a special thanks to The Global Fund who has provided an additional USD526,486 in funding for Covid-19 support in Belize. This intervention strengthens the Ministry of Health and Wellness expanded capacities for the early diagnosis and treatment of COVID 19 disease in Belize.

Minister Bernard expressed appreciation on behalf of the Ministry of Health & Wellness for the donation and partnership. “As we continue to work amidst a fourth wave of the COVID 19 pandemic and its variants into Belize and a growing concern over the most recent and highly infective OMICRON variant our teams remain highly vigilant at this non ending epidemic. The most important task of enhanced surveillance, early testing and diagnosis are crucial elements of the national response.”

This donation comes at an opportune time as it compliments what we have for the clinical management of COVID 19 in our facilities and it also highlights the further need for increased vaccination in our population. The MoHW furthermore stresses the need for self-responsibility in the practice of all key public health and social measures that keeps us safer.

