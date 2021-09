Ministry of Rural Transformation Receives Truck and Water Bowser

As part of the objective of this project, the truck and water bowser will support the ministry’s efforts to provide continuous water supply services to affected communities in times of drought and when rudimentary water systems fail. Yearly, the ministry spends approximately BZ$100,000 to purchase and deliver water to rural communities. Therefore, this truck and bowser will significantly reduce government’s cost and will greatly enhance the Ministry of Rural Transformation’s capacity to deliver safe and potable water to rural communities in times of emergencies.

