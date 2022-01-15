Direct access to safe potable water for 800+ households in Libertad and Concepcion Villages, Corozal District

An official ground-breaking ceremony for the commencement of rehabilitation works for the Libertad and Concepcion rural water system took place on January 14, 2022 in Libertad, Corozal District.

The rehabilitation project entails two components: – Rehabilitation and expansion of existing rudimentary water system (RWS) – Installation of approximately 800 service connections at residences, schools and churches.

The infrastructure works will include the rehabilitation and expansion of the existing RWS and will be complemented with the provision of water consumption, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) education training to teachers and community leaders. The water board will receive basic training in the management and operations of the upgraded rudimentary water system.

The project is being executed by the Social Investment Fund (SIF) with a total financing of BZ$1,370,000. Financing is being obtained from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) by the Government of Belize under the SIF III loan programme. The objective of the water project is to have improved water services, sanitation and hygiene practices of the residents of Libertad and Concepcion.

The availability and supply of safe potable water will meet their daily household needs and contribute significantly to the reduction of incidences of water-borne, food-borne, vector-borne and communicable diseases among men, women, and children, thus improving the wellness, and quality of life of health for the villagers in Libertad and Concepcion.

The existing rudimentary water system, which serves both communities, is impacted by water wastage, inadequate supply and shortage of potable water in both communities compounded by inadequate sanitation, hygiene and water usage practices

Present at the ceremony were Hon. Oscar Requena, Minister of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government; Hon. Ramiro Ramirez, Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government; Mr. Valentino Shal, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Carlos Tun, Executiv Director for Social Investment Fund; Ms. Cordelia Aguilar, Chairlady for Libertad and Concepcion Water Board; Mr. Adan Castillo, Chairman for Concepcion Village; members of the village council and water board, and the contractor, FT Williams & Associates.

