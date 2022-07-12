Ministry of Rural Transformation Trains Staff in Geophysical Water Detection Techniques

On July 11, 2022, the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government embarked on a five-day training session on geophysical water detection techniques using electrical resistivity technology. The training is being provided for the Rural Water and Supply Unit and some of the Rural Community Development Officers. Representatives from the Hydrology and Geology departments, the National Meteorological Service, the National Climate Change Office and the Belize Social Investment Fund are also participating.

The training will cover both theoretical and practical application methods. The theoretical component includes field techniques, safety, and data analysis and interpretation using a 2.5 Hz Ultra MiniRes s/n 332 Resistivity Meter, which the ministry has acquired. The resistivity meter is used to test a location for the presence of ground water by measuring the amount of resistance to the electrical flow.

The training is being conducted by Dr. Robert Wiley, Research Associate Professor from the University of Houston, and his associate Mr. Johnathan Magnus. Dr. Wiley is a groundwater geophysics lecturer with extensive experience in industry research. His career has been characterized by the development and deployment of algorithmic solutions to meet immediate exploration and production needs ranging from seismic signal analysis through seismic modelling and migration, to seismic attributes and inversion for lithology.

The procurement of the electrical resistivity meter, as well as the training, will equip the staff with the necessary data and tools to carry out groundwater exploration, thus allowing the Rural Transformation Department to carry out its mandate of providing clean potable water to all rural communities.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS