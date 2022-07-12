Ministry of Rural Transformation Trains Staff in Geophysical Water Detection Techniques
Tuesday, July 12th, 2022
On July 11, 2022, the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government embarked on a five-day training session on geophysical water detection techniques using electrical resistivity technology. The training is being provided for the Rural Water and Supply Unit and some of the Rural Community Development Officers. Representatives from the Hydrology and Geology departments, the National Meteorological Service, the National Climate Change Office and the Belize Social Investment Fund are also participating.
