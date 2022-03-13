The GCF Approves Grant Funding for a Traditional Savanna Fire Management Project

As the Green Climate Fund’s (GCF) National Designated Authority for Belize, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Climate Finance Unit in collaboration with the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management are pleased to announce the approval of the project entitled Traditional Savanna Fire Management Readiness Proposal to facilitate emissions reductions in the agriculture, forestry and other land use sectors in Belize.

For the last decade, Australian indigenous people in the north of the continent have led the way in fire management, reducing emissions while caring for their lands and bringing benefits to communities through reinvigorating their traditional knowledge. A new project aims to allow Belize to take advantage of similar histories and opportunities in this part of the world. This project, valued at BZ$798,626, is intended to ready Belize for future development of traditional fire management (TFM) for emissions reduction sector, and use of TFM as a key climate change and fire management response. Specifically, the project will develop a concept note aimed to secure long-term support for fire management in Belize and to strengthen partnerships and knowledge sharing.

The International Savanna Fire Management Initiative Pty. Ltd. (ISFMI) will be the delivery partner. ISFMI has a vast amount of experience in supporting TFM and will support Belize’s efforts to combat climate change. In addition, key stakeholders including the Ministry Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labor and Local Government; Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs; and other vulnerable groups and communities will be engaged throughout the implementation project.

Dr. Osmond Martinez, CEO in the ministry and the National Designated Authority thanked the GCF. He congratulated Mr. Leroy Martinez, Economist/GCF focal point; Mr. Edgar Correa, Geospatial Monitoring Unit Manager and Forest Officer; Mr. Raul Chun, Manager of Fire Management Program; Dr. Ameyali Ramos, Senior Advisor, and Mr. Sam Johnston, Programme Director from the International Savanna Fire Management Initiative for their effort and excellent leadership in development and seeking approval of the project proposal.

