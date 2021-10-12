Belize NDA to GCF Meets with Ambassador of Japan

Dr. Osmond Martinez, chief executive officer and National Designated Authority (NDA) to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment along with Mr. Leroy Martinez, economist/GCF focal point recently met with H.E. Kazuhiro Iryu, Ambassador of Japan to Belize. The meeting was held on October 11, 2021, at the ministry’s conference room in Belmopan.

Japan is the second highest donor to the GCF with total contributions of up to US$3 billion. Also, Japan actively contributes to the management of GCF board, where Japan has a seat as a board member and an alternate board member.

