Fisheries and Coastal National Adaptation Plan Project Officially Launched

The Ministry of Economic Development as the National Designated Authority to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) along with the Climate Finance Unit and the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation officially launched the project entitled, “Enhancing Adaptation Planning and Increase Climate Resilience in the Coastal Zone and Fisheries Sectors of Belize” during its first project steering committee meeting held virtually on February 16, 2022.

The main goal of the project is to increase the resilience of the coastal zone and fisheries sectors of Belize to climate change impacts such as rising temperature and more frequent and intensive tropical storms. This includes the improvement of the data and information systems related to climate change, development of a comprehensive adaptation plan for the sectors, prioritization of adaptation options, and development of a concept note for the GCF on one of the prioritized project ideas for the fisheries and coastal zone sectors.

The three main outcomes of the project include strengthened adaptation planning governance and institutional coordination, use of evidence-based design adaptation solutions for maximum impacts in Belize, and increased adaptation finance.

Kennedy Carrillo, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation, Project Steering Committee Chair and Lead Focal Point, stated that “The project is timely and builds on our national blue economy efforts. It sets the stage to further strengthen institutional governance to better respond to the ever-present challenges of climate change.”

Members of the steering committee include representatives from the Climate Finance Unit, Belize Fisheries Department, Coastal Zone Management Authority & Institute, National Meteorological Service of Belize, National Climate Change Office and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The duration of the project is 18 months and the total grant financed by the Green Climate Fund is BZ$1.2 million. The FAO is the delivery partner.

