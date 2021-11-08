Former Canada Prime Minister Stephen Harper arrives on Ambergris Caye ahead of Investment Summit













The Right Honourable Stephen Joseph Harper, former Prime Minister of Canada, is in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, to participate in the upcoming Belize Investment Summit. With Harper as the keynote speaker, the event takes place on November 10th and 11th in northern Ambergris Caye.

The 62-year-old former head of the Canadian government arrived via a Maya Island Air flight around 3:30PM in San Pedro, where he was welcomed by Canadian nationals, special guests, and local authorities. Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez was also present to welcome PM Harper to Isla Bonita. Following the brief greeting, Harper was whisked away to his hotel under a tight security detail.

Harper is the founding leader of the Conservative Party and was Canada’s 22nd Prime Minister from 2006 to 2015. Currently, he is the Chairman and CEO of Harper and Associates, a global strategic advisory firm. Harper is a regular public speaker covering topics such as international business and geopolitics, among others.

The Summit

The Belize Investment Summit is a bold initiative of the Government of Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño to position the country as a promising investment destination. According to Briceño, this business event is where participants can confidently invest in the abundance of opportunities that the Jewel offers. The summit is also another strategy to jump-start and accelerate the Belizean economy. Attracting investment will allow Belize to reposition itself and emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic (crisis) with an accelerated recovery.

The one-of-a-kind event will include the presence of high government officials and dignitaries. Among the many activities of a two-day packed schedule, there will be a high-level ministerial panel on strategic investment opportunities with the participation of several key ministries. These include the Ministries of Finance, Tourism and Diaspora Relations, The Blue Economy and Civil Aviation, Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, Public Utilities, Energy and Logistics, Home Affairs and New Growth Industries, and Youth, Sports and E-governance.































