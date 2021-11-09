Traffic restrictions on the north road to accommodate Belize Investment Summit













The traffic north of Sir Barry Bowen Bridge and White Sands Cove Resort will see tight restrictions starting tomorrow, Wednesday, November 10th, and Thursday the 11th due to the Belize Investment Summit at Grand Caribe Belize. Traffic will be diverted during these two days, and large trucks are restricted on the northern road.

The San Pedro Town Council issued a notice on social media asking motorists to adhere to the measures. Not only will large trucks be prohibited on the road, but motorists will be diverted at Mile 2, just before Grand Caribe Belize. The flow of regular traffic will resume on Friday, November 12th.

Some islanders are unhappy with this measure, questioning if organizers want to isolate any potential investor of the many issues on the island. Some of these include the lack of inadequate infrastructure and illegal dumping, to name a few. The summit, however, counts with key governmental figures and dignitaries, and as per protocol, security will be tight, thus the rules for traversing the northern road.

Former Prime Minister of Canada, the Honourable Stephen Harper, will be the keynote speaker. Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño has been looking at ways to uplift the country’s economy that the current COVID-19 pandemic has impacted. The strategy is to showcase Belize as a promising investment destination. Prime Minister Briceño believes that attracting investment will allow Belize to reposition itself and emerge from the pandemic crisis with an accelerated recovery.

With the input of Prime Minister Harper and many other high government officials, the first-of-a-kind summit is expected to yield good results.































