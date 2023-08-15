Second Belize Investment Summit to be held in San Pedro

The second Belize Investment Summit is happening in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, from August 30th through September 1st at the Grand Caribe Resort. The Office of the Prime Minister, Beltraide, the Economic Development Council, and the Investment Policy and Compliance Unit organize the event. This year’s summit aims to amplify Belize’s investment appeal to potential investors at home and abroad.

Organized under the theme ‘Belize: Endless Opportunities,’ the summit will build on three pivotal sectors; renewable energy, ocean ecosystem, and creative industries. An invitation is extended to local and international investors as the government seeks to continue strengthening the national economy.

According to organizers, the summit will see over 500 persons attending, who will be able to participate in a live business pitch competition during the event. The one-of-a-kind event will offer potential investors business matchmaking sessions to strengthen their existing trade relationships further. Other activities include business presentations, expos, and panel discussions.

Keynote speakers enriching the content of the event include Prime Minister of Belize, Honourable Dr. John Briceño, Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Technology, Honourable Francis Fonseca, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources, Petroleum, and Mining, Honourable Cordel Hyde. As a result of this event, motorists and residents traveling north of San Pedro may experience traffic restrictions. These will be announced as the summit dates get closer.

The summit was well attended in its debut on November 10, 2021. In contrast to the event this year, it included an international key speaker, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper. Several business entities in the country attended the event in search of partners. During the two-day summit, potential investors and businesses decided to work together to create new ventures that benefit themselves and the country. While several business ideas were shared, there has been no report of any new businesses emerging from that summit. Some establishments participating stem from the production, agriculture, tourism, real estate, banking, and digital sectors.

Belize Investment Summit 2023 invites investors, companies, organizations, and trade associations, including chambers of commerce, to participate in this unique event. For more information or to register for the summit, visit www.investmentsummit.bz/registration.html.

