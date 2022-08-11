IMPACT Justice Donates Law Books to 11 Belizean Magistrates’ Courts

The Canadian Government-funded Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) Project has donated a number of key legal texts to the Magistrates’ Courts of Belize. This donation is in response to one of the recommendations coming out of a ‘Situational Analysis of the Magistrates’ Courts of Belize’ which was commissioned by the IMPACT Justice Project in mid-2021 at the request of Hon. Magali Young, SC, Attorney General of Belize.

The study, which was concluded in January 2022, was undertaken by consultants Hon. Mr. Justice Dennis Morrison, QC, President of the Court of Appeal of the Turks and Caicos Islands, Justice of Appeal of the Cayman Islands, former President of the Court of Appeal of Jamaica and former judge of the Belize Court of Appeal and Mr. Godfrey Smith, former Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, and currently a private practitioner in Belize.

In total, 88 books (8 per magistrate’s court) have been purchased on topics including the Interpretation of Contracts, Commonwealth Caribbean Criminal Practice and Procedure, Commonwealth Caribbean Property Law, Commonwealth Caribbean Tort Law, Commonwealth Caribbean Family Law, Commonwealth Caribbean Land Law, Criminal Evidence and Money Laundering.

The Office of the Chief Justice of Belize will be accepting the law books on behalf of the Magistracy.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS