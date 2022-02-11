Official Visit of the President of the Caribbean Development Bank

The inaugural visit of Dr. Hyginus “Gene” Leon, President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), to Belize kicked off on February 7, 2022, with a meeting at the Central Bank of Belize.

Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment, welcomed the CDB team and expressed appreciation for the relationship and partnership that has existed between Belize and CDB since its inception.

According to the minister, “the Government is working to better position Belize to emerge economically, reflecting a culture of environmental sensitivity and building on that brand.”

President Leon in turn renewed assurances of CDB’s commitment to assist borrowing-member countries in improving the lives of people and securing a sustainable future for the region’s children.

He stated that the government and the bank have an aligned vision, indicating that “as we transition from the pandemic, we must seize the opportunity and create a future the rest of the region and our citizens deserve.” This, he added, was urgent, necessitating immediate, bold and impactful steps.

The discussion included updates on the state of Belize’s economy, developments in the financial sector, potential areas for CDB support, the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors to promote economic expansion, regional integration, and areas for strengthening the relationship between Belize and the CDB.

The president is accompanied on the visit by Mr. Isaac Solomon, Vice President (Operations); Mr. Shelton Nicholls, Senior Advisor; Mr. Daniel Best, Director of Projects; Ms. Andrea Power, Coordinator – Regional Integration; and Ms. Cassie-Ann James, Communications Officer.

The Central Bank was represented by Mr. Sidney Campbell, Chairman of the Board, and Mr. Emory Ford, Manager, Research Department. Minister Coye was joined by Mr. Joseph Waight, Financial Secretary; Dr. Osmond Martinez, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Economic Development; and Ms. Karlene McSweaney, Economist, Policy and Planning Unit, Ministry of Economic Development.

